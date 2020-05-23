Brokerages Set Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) PT at $34.33

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MEI shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,003,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,555,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,883,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,769,000 after buying an additional 200,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,066,000 after buying an additional 142,545 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,749,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,824,000 after buying an additional 133,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEI opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

