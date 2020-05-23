Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $765.80

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $765.80 and traded as high as $776.20. Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at $779.00, with a volume of 17,374 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 765.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 823.53. The company has a market cap of $332.58 million and a PE ratio of 865.56.

About Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

