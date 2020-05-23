Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.86

Buhler Industries, Inc. (TSE:BUI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.60. Buhler Industries shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $66.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.86.

About Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI)

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells agricultural equipment in Canada and internationally. Its products include tractors, sprayers, front-end loaders, augers, snow blowers, mowers, seeding and tillage equipment, compact implements, and other products. The company markets its products primarily under the Farm King, Ezee-On, Allied, Inland, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

