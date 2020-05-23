Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.55

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.85. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 3,016 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNNEF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canacol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

