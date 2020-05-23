Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Stock Price Up 66.7%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX)’s share price rose 66.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 474,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 608% from the average daily volume of 67,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

About Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 44,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland.

