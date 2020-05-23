Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,247.87

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,247.87 and traded as high as $4,344.50. Capital Gearing Trust shares last traded at $4,320.00, with a volume of 17,896 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,247.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,295.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.54 million and a PE ratio of 13.71.

About Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

