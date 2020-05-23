CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Price Up 6.9% on Insider Buying Activity

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) rose 6.9% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.63, approximately 30,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 175,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Specifically, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 234,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $368,146.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,217.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,227,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,788. Insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $24,638,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,947,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,121,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 76,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

