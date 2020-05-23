Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target Increased to GBX 184 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 172 ($2.26) to GBX 184 ($2.42) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CEY. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target (up from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 172 ($2.26) to GBX 184 ($2.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 159.25 ($2.09).

Get Centamin alerts:

CEY opened at GBX 179.60 ($2.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 39.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.75. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 83.32 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 174.15 ($2.29).

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.