Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:CTRC opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Centric Brands has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Centric Brands by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Centric Brands by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centric Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Centric Brands by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 77,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Centric Brands Company Profile

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

