Character Group (LON:CCT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $254.35

Character Group plc (LON:CCT)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.35 and traded as low as $230.00. Character Group shares last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 7,953 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 312.04.

About Character Group (LON:CCT)

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beados, Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Cra-Z-Sand, Disney Frozen, Disney Princess Palace Pets, Doctor Who, Easy Nails and Easy Tat2, Fireman Sam, DC Comics Toys, Minecraft Toys, My Little Pony, Orbeez, Pom Pom WOW!, Postman Pat, Qixels, and Scooby Doo brands.

