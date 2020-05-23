China New Energy (LON:CNEL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.57

China New Energy Limited (LON:CNEL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $2.83. China New Energy shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 324,857 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

About China New Energy (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

