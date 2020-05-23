Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.65 million and a PE ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.14. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

