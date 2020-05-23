CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti lowered their target price on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of CIR opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. CIRCOR International’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 441.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

