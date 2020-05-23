City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.29

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and traded as low as $5.06. City Developments shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 4,196 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.29.

About City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

