Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,538 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.64% of Clean Harbors worth $46,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $57.45 on Friday. Clean Harbors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Robert Speights purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $639,632.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $76,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,690.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,111 shares of company stock worth $176,611. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

