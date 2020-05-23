Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Clearwater Seafoods from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

CLR opened at C$5.03 on Wednesday. Clearwater Seafoods has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$6.17. The company has a market cap of $314.67 million and a P/E ratio of 7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.29.

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$167.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clearwater Seafoods will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Seafoods Company Profile

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

