Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.07% from the stock’s previous close.

COLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of COLL opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.31 million, a PE ratio of -59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,251.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $416,464.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,677 shares of company stock worth $689,838. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $16,069,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 179,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

