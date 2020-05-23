Contrasting Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) & Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin -10.14% 1.00% 0.53% Apartment Investment and Management 22.75% 11.34% 3.10%

Risk & Volatility

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alexander & Baldwin and Apartment Investment and Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Apartment Investment and Management 1 6 1 0 2.00

Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.25%. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.85%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Dividends

Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Apartment Investment and Management pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Apartment Investment and Management has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $435.20 million 1.86 -$36.40 million N/A N/A Apartment Investment and Management $914.29 million 5.85 $474.08 million $2.50 14.36

Apartment Investment and Management has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander & Baldwin.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management beats Alexander & Baldwin on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into renewable energy and land stewardship. A&B is also a construction materials company and paving contractor in Hawai`i. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV, and are included in the S&P 500.

