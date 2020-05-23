Contrasting Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) and InflaRx (OTCMKTS:LUMO)

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) and InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

This table compares Ono Pharmaceutical and InflaRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ono Pharmaceutical $2.60 billion 3.55 $464.98 million $0.90 20.00 InflaRx $940,000.00 123.83 -$42.99 million ($9.27) -1.52

Ono Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than InflaRx. InflaRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ono Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ono Pharmaceutical and InflaRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ono Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A InflaRx -4,592.84% -41.50% -33.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ono Pharmaceutical and InflaRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ono Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A InflaRx 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Ono Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InflaRx has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ono Pharmaceutical beats InflaRx on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company's products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for treating malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Glactiv and FORXIGA tablets for type II diabetes; Kinedak tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Recalbon tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for Alzheimer's disease treatment; Onoact injections for the treatment of tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Onon capsules and dry syrups for the treatment of bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets for the treatment of chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis. It is also developing products for gastric, colorectal, small and non-small cell lung, head and neck, urothelial, esophageal, ovarian, biliary tract, hematologic cancers; and hodgkin lymphoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, diffuse large B cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, solid tumor, central nervous system lymphoma, primary testicular lymphoma, virus positive/negative solid carcinoma, chronic myeloid leukemia, cancer anorexia/cachexia, melanoma, pheochromocytoma, acute leukemia, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, lupus nephritis, untreated rheumatoid arthritis, primary sjögren syndrome, polymyositis/dermatomyositis, chronic heart failure, tachyarrhythmia, ventricular arrhythmia, sepsis, hepatitis C, parkinson's disease, overactive bladder, osteoarthritis, sjögren syndrome, and underactive bladder. Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has collaboration agreements with Eisai Co., Ltd. and Schrödinger Inc., and Merus N.V. The company was founded in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About InflaRx

Lumos Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency. The company has a licensing agreement with Ellipses Pharma Limited for the development of and rights to commercialize nanoparticle formulations of two therapeutics for oncology indications. Lumos Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.