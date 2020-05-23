Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBRL. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.47. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,550,000 after buying an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 433,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

