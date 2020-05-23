Creative Planning Has $45,000 Position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 35.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODP stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.31. Office Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Office Depot in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

