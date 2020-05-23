Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, April 19th. CSFB cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Juniper Networks by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,791 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 584.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,091,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,132,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,136,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.