Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 15,475 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,173.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

