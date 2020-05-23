Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,889 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Crowdstrike worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at $1,650,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,362,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 14,654 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,174,225.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,910,787 shares of company stock worth $635,991,843.

Shares of CRWD opened at $82.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.25. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

