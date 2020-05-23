Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Up 2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cue Biopharma traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $29.35, approximately 182,889 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 369,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cue Biopharma from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 27,976.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $817.80 million, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 103.99% and a negative net margin of 959.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.