Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,247 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery acquired 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham M. Weston acquired 29,400 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

CFR opened at $70.39 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

