Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

