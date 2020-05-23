Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 8,400 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.