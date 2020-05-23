Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $122.00. The stock had previously closed at $125.54, but opened at $128.77. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Docusign shares last traded at $132.85, with a volume of 4,875,094 shares.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

Get Docusign alerts:

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 798,642 shares of company stock worth $67,997,755. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 131,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Docusign in the first quarter worth about $13,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.