Dohj LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $318.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,373.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

