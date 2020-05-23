Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,246 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,237 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,253,000 after acquiring an additional 123,417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,810,000 after acquiring an additional 799,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,510,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.81.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

