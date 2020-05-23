Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) vs. Retail Opportunity Investments (NYSE:ROIC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 43.19% 8.14% 4.85% Retail Opportunity Investments 16.20% 3.72% 1.62%

Volatility and Risk

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Duke Realty pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Duke Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Retail Opportunity Investments has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duke Realty and Retail Opportunity Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $973.76 million 12.59 $428.97 million $1.44 23.11 Retail Opportunity Investments $295.04 million 3.63 $48.84 million $1.10 8.36

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments. Retail Opportunity Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Duke Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Duke Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Duke Realty and Retail Opportunity Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 5 7 0 2.58 Retail Opportunity Investments 0 4 4 0 2.50

Duke Realty presently has a consensus price target of $36.35, indicating a potential upside of 9.22%. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus price target of $13.14, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Duke Realty.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Retail Opportunity Investments on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services and Standard & Poor's.

