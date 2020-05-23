Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXP. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Eagle Materials from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.00. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,752,000 after purchasing an additional 89,177 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,345,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,965,000 after purchasing an additional 404,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,872,000 after purchasing an additional 79,621 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,107,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

