EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ECC. ValuEngine lowered shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE ECC opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.43 million, a P/E ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.99.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other EAGLE POINT CR/COM news, Director Scott W. Appleby purchased 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $30,653.00. Also, Portfolio Manager Thomas P. Majewski acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $696,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 617,450 shares of company stock worth $6,303,837. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 305.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 88.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

