Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.73

Shares of Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and traded as low as $40.00. Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 235,499 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 million and a PE ratio of 8.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.09%.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

