Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ELD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.99.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$274.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,142 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total value of C$36,330.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$452,795.52.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

