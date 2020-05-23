electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

Get electroCore alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, May 15th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. electroCore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

ECOR opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.80. electroCore has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $5.64.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 1,445.53% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 176,470 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,628.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 57,748 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.