Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$51.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.13.

ENB opened at C$43.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.15. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$33.06 and a 1 year high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion and a PE ratio of 44.87.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.7200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 308.57%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

