Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EFSC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $704.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.