ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ESCO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

ESE opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.98.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $180.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 60,000.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,293.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESCO Technologies (ESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.