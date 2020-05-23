Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ETON. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eton Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Eton Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

