EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

EXPGY stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

