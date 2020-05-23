Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $269.83

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.83 and traded as low as $246.75. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares shares last traded at $251.32, with a volume of 24,054 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRFHF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from $765.00 to $530.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.97. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

