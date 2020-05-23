Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $251.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $78,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $478,873.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,950 shares of company stock worth $97,907. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.