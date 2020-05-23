Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Apache were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Apache by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Apache by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Apache by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA opened at $12.17 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Mizuho boosted their target price on Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Apache from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

