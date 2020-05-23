Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2,960.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 30.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,113.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.96 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,910.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYV opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

