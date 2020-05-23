Fifth Third Bancorp Has $36,000 Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,999,000 after buying an additional 4,175,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,253,000 after buying an additional 134,164 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $155,958,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,455,000 after buying an additional 198,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

DISCA stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.