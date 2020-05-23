Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Archrock were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 54.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. TheStreet lowered Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers acquired 42,915 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,773.35. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,206,860.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon T. Hall acquired 23,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,955.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 206,236 shares of company stock valued at $864,447 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AROC opened at $5.81 on Friday. Archrock Inc has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $888.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Archrock had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $245.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Archrock Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

