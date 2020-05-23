Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New $43,000 Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.39%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

