Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2,935.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 694.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after purchasing an additional 300,894 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22.

